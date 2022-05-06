Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $93.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. Skillz reported sales of $89.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $400.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $400.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.12 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Skillz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,752. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

