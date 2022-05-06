Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 297545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Skillz by 65.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 533,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 211,048 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 46.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 57.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $852.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

