Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$29.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

ZZZ stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.30. 127,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,838. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.24.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

