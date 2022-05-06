Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Lowered to GBX 4,728

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,786 ($59.79) to GBX 4,728 ($59.06) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SKG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,445.60 ($55.54).

LON:SKG opened at GBX 3,400 ($42.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,309.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,716.39. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,771 ($34.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,334 ($54.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.96 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

