SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

SNC stock traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.96. The company had a trading volume of 480,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,299. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.48. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.14 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

