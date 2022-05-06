Solanium (SLIM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.64 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Solanium has a market cap of $20.19 million and $2.64 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00191581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00223201 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00485911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,798.57 or 2.02620011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

