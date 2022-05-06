Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.92. 14,997,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,554,172. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

