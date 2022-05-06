Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,005. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

