Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 407 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

