Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,566,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 317.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 99,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,644,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,792. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $69.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

