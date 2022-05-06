Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 874 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,656. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

