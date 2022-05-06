Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $4,138,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 27,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.57. 216,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

