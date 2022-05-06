Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.55. 1,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

