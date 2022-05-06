Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

ALLY stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.86. 91,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

