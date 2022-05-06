Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 9,813,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,663. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $64.15.

