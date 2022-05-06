Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,911,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

