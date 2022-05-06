Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of FDIS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,645. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

