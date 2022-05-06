Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Lovesac makes up approximately 0.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Lovesac worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.