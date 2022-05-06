Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $14.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,562,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,968,477. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

