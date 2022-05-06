Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,244 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,562. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

