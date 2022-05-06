Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,661 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:F traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,722,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

