Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $8.48 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. Glacier Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 271,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

