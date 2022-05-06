SoMee.Social [OLD] Price Tops $0.0024 (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market cap of $107,116.85 and approximately $30.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SoMee.Social [OLD] Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 44,384,149 coins and its circulating supply is 44,368,961 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

