Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $41,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Sony Group stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

