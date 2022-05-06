Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

