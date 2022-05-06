Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

