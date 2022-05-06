South Jersey Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

