South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,445. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SJI. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

