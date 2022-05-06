South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.
NYSE:SJI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,445. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Several research firms have commented on SJI. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
