Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

SMBC stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $391.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, Director David J. Tooley purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,640,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

