Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,357,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

