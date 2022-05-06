Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 387,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 119,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.