Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 387,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 119,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.