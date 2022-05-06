Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 11,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.