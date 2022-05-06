Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

