Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

FFTY opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

