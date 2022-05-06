Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,639,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $631,278,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,344,000 after buying an additional 313,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 445,686 shares valued at $40,031,933. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

