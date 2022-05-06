Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,987,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

