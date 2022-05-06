Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

