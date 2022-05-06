Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,936,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.