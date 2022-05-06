S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

NYSE SPGI opened at $346.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $343.98 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

