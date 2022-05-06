SparksPay Price Tops $0.0013 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $14,559.73 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 68.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 142.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,197,179 coins and its circulating supply is 10,950,574 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

