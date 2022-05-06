Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.67

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 372031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDE. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,702. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.