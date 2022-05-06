SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,270,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

