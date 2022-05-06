SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 409,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,368,260 shares.The stock last traded at $328.75 and had previously closed at $330.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

