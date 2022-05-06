SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 133,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

