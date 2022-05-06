SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 312,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 100,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX opened at $101.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $99.19 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.