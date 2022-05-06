SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.10

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 85769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

