Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $117.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,449. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

