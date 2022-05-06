Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at C$47.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$37.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.