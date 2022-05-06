Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.99. Spire posted earnings of $3.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. 586,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 498,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
