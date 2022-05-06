Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Barclays raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

